WBBSE Madhyamik result declared, Sanjivini Debnath tops 10th exam

WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) declared the West Bengal Madhyamik Class 10 result today. The overall pass percentage is 85.49 per cent. East Midnapore topped among the districts by securing a pass percentage of 96.13 per cent followed by West Midnapore and Kolkata. A total of 11,02,921 candidates appeared for the board examinations of which the number of girls participants were higher than the boys, of which 8,99,564 students have passed. Sanjivini Debnath has topped the Madhyamik exam this year. The second position is secured by Sirshendu Saha and the third rank is jointly shared by Mayurakshi Saha, Nilabja Das and Mrinmoy Mondal; all scoring 687 marks. The boys have outperformed girls this year.

The West Bengal Board will conduct the Madhyamik exams on February 12, 2019 and will conclude on February 22. The number of girls appeared was 6,21,266 and the number of boys appeared was 4,81,555. The examination was conducted in 2,819 centres across the state. Students can check the result through official website at wbbse.org. The result is available at indiaresults.com, exametc.com, school.gradeup.in, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in.

The results can also be sent via SMS. Candidates have to type WB<space>10, followed by the roll number and send it to 54242/ 56263/58888. The students can get their mark sheets on the same day from their respective schools, said the board president, adding, the mark sheets will be distributed to the school principals from 10 am on the same day. The West Bengal Board of Secondary examination conducted the class 10th examination from March 12, 2018, to March 21, 2018.

All the 11,02,921 candidates can now check the result through official website at wbbse.org. Students need to go to the official website i.e. wbbse.org. then click on the tab result. A new page will open, fill all your credentials and press submit. the result will be shown. Download and take a print for further use.

The results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. The class 12 or HS results will be announced before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order, said President, the West Bengal board. The result for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exam were released on June 1, 2018.

