WBBSE Madhyamik Physical Science question papers allegedly leaked

After question papers of Madhyamik (class 10) exam for Bengali, English, History, Geography and Mathematics were reportedly leaked over social media in the past five days, the question paper of Physical Science was allegedly leaked on WhatsApp minutes after the exam started. The exams are being conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).

The CID has taken over the investigations and already arrested five people in this regard, however, the leaks continue to take place. This has attracted criticism from students and even the opposition party of West Bengal.

Sujan Chakraborty, a biomedical scientist and leader of the Communist Party of India (CPI) has called it “destruction of education scenario” in a recent tweet.

For 6 consecutive days #question leaked in Madhyamik examination. Never happened in #WB. A devastating situation. A destroyed education scenario. War against educated youth. Stop tall talks. Feel ashamed @MamataOfficial. pic.twitter.com/TSWwnG8C9k — Dr.Sujan Chakraborty (@Sujan_Speak) February 19, 2019

On the first day of the paper leak, the WBBSE president Kalyanmoy Ganguly said since the pictures were circulated after the exam started, this could not be called a ‘leak’. However, he did not reply to questions on how was an electronic communication could be conducted and whether there can be a possibility of answers being circulated too.

“The images were taken and forwarded on Whatsapp after the exams began. By that time candidates were already writing their papers inside the centre. So there has been no leak,” said Ganguly.

“We lodged the police complaint as we want to find out who had clicked the photo and forwarded the same among others to create mischief,” he added.

