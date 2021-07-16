WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result date and time announced

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) class 10 examination results will be declared on July 20 at 10 am. Students can check their results at the board official site wbresults.nic.in.

“”There will be no merit list this time. Class 10 (Madhyamik) candidates can download the score sheet by logging on to designated websites from 10 am on Tuesday,” Kalyanmoy Ganguly, the president of West Bengal Board of Secondary Education said in a notification.

Recently, on June 8, 2021, the CM of West Bengal announced the cancellation of both class 10 and 12 board exams due to the demand received on the cancellation of exams due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The decision was taken while considering the health and safety of students and teachers. Exams for class 10 were supposed to be held from June 1, 2021, but are now stands canceled.

To check the result, students can go to the official website wbresults.nic.in. Click on the tab for Madhyamik (class 10) results. Enter the necessary credentials like roll number, registration number, or verification code to log in and get the result. The result will appear on the screen once you submit the required details. Download the result and take a printout for further reference.

The class 10 result this year will be declared based on special assessment criteria where 50 per cent marks will be derived from Class 9 annual exam result, and the remaining 50 per cent from internal assessment. Equal emphasis will be given on class 9 annual exam marks and the internal formative assessment score of every subject in class 10,

Last year, the WBBSE announced the results of the Madhyamik (class 10 board) examinations on 16 July 2020, which were held between February 18 and March 13, 2020. Out of 10,03,666 students who appeared for the exam, 8,43,305 were able to pass, taking the pass percentage at 86.34 per cent whereas, in 2019, the pass percentage was 86.07 per cent. In 2020, the pass percentage of boys stood at 89.87 percent and that of girls at 83.48 per cent.