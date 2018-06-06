WBBSE Madhyamik Results 2018 declared: How to check at wbbse.org, via SMS and app

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018: Check result via online, SMS and app WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018: Check result via online, SMS and app

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Examination (WBBSE) has released the result for the Madhyamik examination today at wbbse.org and wbresults.nic.in. The result is also be available at indiaresults.com, exametc.com, school.gradeup.in, schools9.com, vidyavision.com, results.shiksha and westbengalonline.in. The result can also be checked via SMS and Madhyamik result app. The exam of Class 10 was held in March where nearly 11.02 lakh students appeared. The Madhyamik examination was concluded on March 21.

This year, the number of registration has gone up in comparison to the last year’s 10.71 lakh candidates. In 2018, the number of girls appearing for the examination is 6,21,266 which is higher than the boys (4,81,555). The number of examination centres in the state is 2,819.

Here are Madhyamik toppers

Sanjibani Debnath (First) (689 marks)

Sirshendu Saha (Second) (688 marks)

Mayurakshi Saha (Third) (687 marks)

Nilabja Das (Third) (687 marks)

Mrinmoy Mondal (Third) (687 marks)

WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 will be available at wbresults.nic.in WBBSE Madhyamik result 2018 will be available at wbresults.nic.in

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2018: How to check

Step 1: Go to any of the above-mentioned websites

Step 2: Click on the notification for the 2018 Madhyamik results (once it is available).

Step 3: A new page will open

Step 4: Enter your roll number and date of birth and click on submit.

Step 5: Download your results and take a print out of the same for further reference

The results of WBCHSE class 12 examination is expected to be declared on June 8. The class 12 or HS results will be announced before June 10 maintaining the Supreme Court order, said President, the West Bengal board. The result for High Madrasah, Alim and Fazil exam were released on June 1, 2018.

This year, the WBBSE introduced stricter measures to control the paper leak. Reports suggest the question paper packets were fitted with a microchip to send an alert to its server as soon as the seal is broken. The West Bengal Board will distribute mark sheets and certificates to school authorities from its distribution centres once the results have been announced.

Last year, about 9,10,885 students passed the WBBSE Madhyamik examinations. The overall pass percentage stood at 85.05 per cent and Anwesa Pyne was the state topper scoring 690 marks out of 700.

