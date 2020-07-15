WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: Pass percentage all time high, Aritra Pal is state topper

WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: The pass percentage stood at 86.34 per cent, highest ever. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh WBBSE Madhyamik 10th result 2020: The pass percentage stood at 86.34 per cent, highest ever. Representational image/ designed by Gargi Singh

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Wednesday announced the results of Madhyamik (class 10 state board) examinations which was held between February 18 to March 13. The pass percentage stood at 86.34 per cent which is the all time high in the history of Madhyamik examinations. Last year’s pass percentage was 86.07 per cent. The result is available at wbresults.nic.in and wbbse.org.

This year, a total of 10,03,666 students appeared in the examination out of which 8,43,305 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 89.87 per cent while that of female students stood at 83.48 per cent.

Aritra Pal from Memari in East Burdwan district topped the exam after bagging 694 marks out of a total 700 (99.14 per cent). Sayantan Garai from Bankura district and Abhik Das from East Burdwan district stood joint second after scoring 693 marks. Soumya Pathak from Bankura district, Debasmita Mahapatra from East Midnapore district, and Aritra Maity from North 24 Parganas district stood jointly shared the third position with 690 marks.

Among the districts, East Midnapore registered the highest pass percentage (96.59 per cent) followed by West Midnapore (92.16 per cent), Kolkata (91.07 per cent), South 24 Parganas (90.60 per cent) and North 24 Parganas (90.05 per cent). From July 22 onwards, marksheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 49 camp offices.

