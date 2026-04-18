WBBSE 2026 Class 10th Madhyamik result on May 8

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 madhyamik pariksha results on May 8, the board confirmed. Students can check the WBBSE Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – wbbse.wb.gov.in, once the results are released.

The board has asked all examinees to remain in touch only with the official communications of WBBSE for timely updates regarding WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result access and related instructions.

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exam was held from February 2 to February 12. This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted by WBBSE. Out of them, 4,26,733 are boys, 5,44,606 are girls, and one is a transgender person. A total of 2,682 examination centres were set up across the state. Out of these, 945 were main examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres.