WBBSE 2026 Class 10th Madhyamik result on May 8

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will be declaring the Class 10 madhyamik pariksha results on May 8, the board confirmed. Students can check the WBBSE Board Class 10 result 2026 on its official website – wbbse.wb.gov.in, once the results are released.
The board has asked all examinees to remain in touch only with the official communications of WBBSE for timely updates regarding WBBSE Madhyamik Class 10 result access and related instructions.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education Class 10 exam was held from February 2 to February 12. This year, a total of 9,71,340 candidates appeared for the Madhyamik examination conducted by WBBSE. Out of them, 4,26,733 are boys, 5,44,606 are girls, and one is a transgender person. A total of 2,682 examination centres were set up across the state. Out of these, 945 were main examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres.
Last year, the board announced the Class 10 West Bengal board results on May 2. Last year, 86.56 per cent of students passed the WB Class 10 Madhyamik exams. Last year, as many as 9,84,753 students appeared for the examination from 2,683 exam centres across the state. The exams were held from February 10 to February 22.
In 2024, WBBSE also announced the WB Madhyamik results on May 2. The pass percentage in that year was 83.61 per cent.
In 2023 and 2022, the WBBSE Class 10 board exam results were declared on May 19 and June 3, respectively. In 2021, the board declared the class 10 results on July 20. To know more about the WBBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers and more, students can check the IE Education portal.
To clear the WB Madhyamik examination, students must achieve a minimum score of 33 per cent. Students who are not satisfied with their scores can apply for result scrutiny after the declaration of results.