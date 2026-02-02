WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2026: Kolkata Police sets up helpline for Madhyamik examinees

Police stations and traffic officers are on high alert throughout the examination period, according to an official statement.(Representative image/ Express photo)

In preparation for the class 10 (Madhyamik) examinations starting today, Kolkata Police has announced special measures to ensure that students can reach their examination centres smoothly and safely. The class 10 final exams, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, will conclude on February 12. Approximately 9.85 lakh students are expected to take part in the exams this year.

“To ensure that students do not face any inconvenience, a helpline has been activated at 9432610039. Upon receiving a call, police personnel and officers will promptly arrive at the location to assist,” said a senior police officer on Sunday.