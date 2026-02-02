WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2026: Kolkata Police sets up helpline for Madhyamik examinees

In preparation for the class 10 (Madhyamik) examinations starting today, Kolkata Police has announced special measures to ensure that students can reach their examination centres smoothly and safely. The class 10 final exams, conducted by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education, will conclude on February 12. Approximately 9.85 lakh students are expected to take part in the exams this year.
WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2026:Check important guidelines
“To ensure that students do not face any inconvenience, a helpline has been activated at 9432610039. Upon receiving a call, police personnel and officers will promptly arrive at the location to assist,” said a senior police officer on Sunday.
For more updates on WB Madhyamik exams, admit cards, and results, check the IE Education page.
To facilitate smooth traffic flow during examination hours, the police have implemented a complete ban on the movement of goods-carrying vehicles throughout the city from 6 am to noon. The officer also mentioned that traffic guards have been instructed to prioritize the movement of examinees and to act swiftly in the event of congestion or delays.
Police stations and traffic officers are on high alert throughout the examination period, according to an official statement. “Officers have been instructed to assist students in every possible way—whether that means escorting them to examination centers if they are running late or helping those who may have forgotten their admit cards,” the officer stated.
Additionally, ambulances have been stationed at key intersections to ensure quick response times. “If any examinee falls ill, we will make immediate arrangements to transport the student to the nearest hospital,” the officer added.
Moreover, taxi and app-based cab operators have committed to cooperating during this time. Representatives from transportation unions have assured that rides booked by Madhyamik candidates will not be canceled if passengers identify themselves as examinees and request assistance in getting to their exam centers.
