WBBSE Class 10 Results 2026: How to check at education.indianexpress.com

WB Board Class 10 result 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the result for the Class 10 (Madhyamik) exam today (May 8) at 10:15 am. Students can check their results of the Madhyamik exam on the official website of WBBSE at wbbse.wb.gov.in. Apart from the official website of WBBSE, students can also check their results for the West Bengal class 10 exam at education.indianexpress.com.

West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 | Catch LIVE Updates

For this, students have to register using their contact number and email ID. To check the result from the board’s website, students have to log in using their roll number and date of birth.

West Bengal Board 10th result 2026: How to check WBBSE Madhyamik result at IE Education portal

Step 1: Visit the official website – education.indianexpress.com

Step 2: Sign up with your contact number and email ID

Step 3: Click on the board exam result link

Step 4: Select the board ‘West Bengal Board Result 2026’ in the next window

Step 5: Enter the roll number as mentioned on the admit card

Step 6: The result will be sent to your mobile number and email address.

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The WBBSE result consists of several things, which include students’ names and marks achieved in each subject, pass percentage and qualifying status. To pass the exam, students have to get a minimum of 33 per cent in each subject and also in the aggregate of all subjects.

The West Bengal Board has shown a consistent performance in terms of academic achievement in the last few years. Last year, the results for class 10 were declared on May 2, where the overall pass percentage was 86.56 per cent. Adrit Sarkar was the topper with 99.43 per cent.

In 2024, the result was declared on May 2. The overall pass percentage was 83.61 per cent. In 2023, the results for class 10 were published on May 19, with a pass percentage of 86.15 per cent. In 2022, the results were declared on June 2. The overall pass percentage was 86.60 per cent. Meanwhile in 2021, the results were announced much later on July 20. That year, the results were announced based on special assessment– where 50 per cent marks were taken from class 9 annual exam results, and the other 50 per cent from internal exam marks.