WBBSE Class 10 Madhyamik results 2022 declared, boys outperform girls

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) on Friday announced the results of the Madhyamik (class 10) examinations which were held between March 7 to March 16. The pass percentage this year stood at 86.60 per cent which is an all-time high in the history of Madhyamik examinations. This was the first class 10 board exam which was held after the covid-19 pandemic.

In 2020, when the class 10 state board exam was held last time, the pass percentage was 86.34. Last year the exam could not be due to the covid-19 pandemic and all students who had appeared in the exam were declared successful.

This year, a total of 10,98,775 students appeared in the examination out of which 9,49,927 were successful. The pass percentage of male students stood at 88.59 per cent while that of female students stood at 85.00 per cent.

Arnab Ghorai from Ramharipur Ramkrishna Mission Ashrama in Bankura district and Rounak Mondal from Burdwan CMS School High School in East Burdwan district jointly topped the exam after getting 99 per cent (693 out of 700) marks.

A total of 84 students were featured in the top ten merit list which was published today. However, none of the students was from city schools.

“The results were out in 79 days after the exams were held. It was possible because of the hard work of everyone involved in the examination process and support from the state government,” said Kalyanmoy Ganguly, president of WBBSE.

Among the districts, East Midnapore registered the highest pass percentage (97.63 per cent) followed by Kalimpong (94.71 per cent), West Midnapore (94.62 per cent), Kolkata (94.36 per cent), Jhargram (92.07 per cent), North 24 Parganas (91.98 per cent), South 24 Parganas (89.78 per cent) and Malda (87.11 per cent).

From June 3 onwards, marksheets and certificates will be distributed to schools from 49 camp offices of WBBSE. Only parents of the candidates will be allowed to collect the certificates and marksheets after producing admit cards and registration cards for their children.