WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2026: Madhyamik begins tomorrow; check important guidelines

West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10th Board Exams 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that the Class 10 – Madhyamik exams for 2026 are scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026 and will conclude on February 12, 2026. For more updates on the WB Madhyamik exams and results, check IE Education.

According to the WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam schedule issued earlier, the examinations will be held in a single shift each day. The daily exam timing is from 10:45 am to 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes allocated only for reading the question paper before writing begins.

Students are advised to report to their allotted examination centres well in advance of the scheduled start time to complete all pre-exam formalities smoothly. In addition, candidates appearing for the Board examinations must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Board and ensure they carry all mandatory documents on the day of the exam.