WBBSE Class 10th Board Exams 2026: Madhyamik begins tomorrow; check important guidelines

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 1, 2026 12:13 PM IST
WBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Exam 2026: Check important instructions issued by West Bengal BoardWBBSE Class 10th Madhyamik Exam 2026: Check important instructions issued by West Bengal Board (Representative/Express Photo)
West Bengal Board Madhyamik Class 10th Board Exams 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has announced that the Class 10 – Madhyamik exams for 2026 are scheduled to begin on February 2, 2026 and will conclude on February 12, 2026. For more updates on the WB Madhyamik exams and results, check IE Education.

According to the WBBSE Class 10th Board Exam schedule issued earlier, the examinations will be held in a single shift each day. The daily exam timing is from 10:45 am to 2 pm, with the first 15 minutes allocated only for reading the question paper before writing begins. 

Students are advised to report to their allotted examination centres well in advance of the scheduled start time to complete all pre-exam formalities smoothly. In addition, candidates appearing for the Board examinations must strictly adhere to the guidelines issued by the Board and ensure they carry all mandatory documents on the day of the exam.

Exam-day instructions – What to carry & what not to carry

Original Madhyamik 2026 Admit Card (Hall Ticket) – Entry to the examination hall is not permitted without the original card.

–Valid School ID Card / Photo ID as specified in the admit card.

–Among the stationery items, students are permitted to carry blue or black ball pens, HB pencils, erasers, a sharpener, and a geometry box where required.

–Candidates may also bring any other writing tools specifically allowed as per the instructions mentioned on the admit card.

Additionally, a face mask and hand sanitiser may be carried if mandated under specific guidelines issued by the Board.

Items prohibited inside the exam hall

Mobile phones, smart watches, calculators, Bluetooth devices, tablets or any electronic gadgets.

Handbags, purses, wallets (unless centre has a designated safe place and permits them).

Any textual material, notes, printed or written papers.

Eatables/packed food (unless special permission for medical reasons).

Any metallic objects or unauthorised stationary/tools not permitted in the question paper instructions.

General exam-day instructions for candidates

– Students should check all details on their admit card (name, subjects, photo) as soon as they receive it to ensure accuracy before exams begin.

– Once the exam starts, late entry is generally not permitted; plan travel time accordingly.

– The initial 15-minute reading period should be used to understand the question paper and plan answers strategically.

– Carefully read all instructions printed on the question paper and answer sheets.

– Any form of unfair means or use of unauthorised devices may lead to cancellation of candidature.

WBBSE Class 10th – Madhyamik 2026 Exam Schedule

Below is the official subject-wise timetable for the WBBSE Madhyamik Pariksha 2026:

Date Subject
February 2, 2026 First Languages (Bengali/English/other listed regional languages)
February 3, 2026 Second Languages (English or Bengali/Nepali depending on first language)
February 6, 2026 History
February 7, 2026 Geography
February 9, 2026 Mathematics
February 10, 2026 Physical Science
February 11, 2026 Life Science
February 12, 2026 Optional Elective Subjects

The Board earlier stated that dates for Physical Education, Social Service, Work Education, practicals, and certain vocational/music subjects will be announced separately by the board or respective schools.

 

