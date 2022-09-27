scorecardresearch
WB TET to be held in December: State education minister 

"The written TET exam will be held on the second week of December. We will announce the dates shortly after Durga Puja," Basu told reporters.

West Bengal Education Minister Bratya Basu Monday said the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) examination would be held in two months time for recruitment of school teachers in the state.

“The written TET exam will be held on the second week of December. We will announce the dates shortly after Durga Puja,” Basu told reporters here.

“We will announce the itinerary after a meeting between me and the primary education board officials which will be held before the third week of October,” he said.

The state government had been reprimanded by High court for irregularities in recruitment of primary school Teachers.

Around 200 TET candidates, who had qualified in that 2014 and 2016 examinations, but could not get job are on a sit-in before Gandhi statue in the Esplanade area of the city for over 520 days demanding jobs.

Basu and Trinamool Congress National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee had met representatives of TET candidates in August and promised that the state government will do whatever is required to remove anomalies in the recruitment process. Basu later met the TET candidates in first week of September and said the government will ensure total transparency in future tests for recruitment. 

First published on: 27-09-2022 at 11:10:06 am
