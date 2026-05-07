West Bengal WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2026 Live Updates: Results on May 8 at wbbse.wb.gov.in

Around 2,682 schools conducted the exam. Out of these, 945 were actual examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres.

Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8. Once declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. In addition, the results will also be available on DigiLocker for easy digital access. Students can also check results at the IE Education Portal.

A total of 9,71,340 students appeared for the exam. Around 2,682 schools conducted the exam. Out of these, 945 were actual examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres.

Story continues below this ad The West Bengal Board held the Class 10 Madhyamik examinations from February 2 to February 12, 2026. The exams began with the first language paper and concluded with optional elective subjects. All papers were held in a single shift from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm, with the first 15 minutes allotted for reading the question paper. Last year, the results for class 10 were declared on May 2 by the West Bengal board. Live Updates May 7, 2026 02:40 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: SMS facility For students who face difficulty accessing the result online due to server congestion, WBBSE provides an SMS-based result checking facility. To use it, type: WB10 (space) Roll Number and send it to 56070 or 56263. The board will reply with the student's detailed result on the same mobile number. May 7, 2026 02:35 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: How to check Here is a simple guide to check Madhyamik Result 2026: (1) Go to wbresults.nic.in or wbbse.wb.gov.in. (2) Click on the link for 'West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha Result 2026'. (3) Enter your roll number and date of birth in the format DD/MM/YYYY. (4) Hit the Submit button. (5) Your result will appear on the screen. Save or screenshot it for future use. May 7, 2026 02:30 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: When were exams held? The West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 was held across two weeks — from February 2 to February 12, 2026. Exams were conducted in morning slots from 10:45 AM to 2:00 PM on each exam day. The first paper was the First Language examination held on February 2, and the last paper, Optional Elective Subjects, was conducted on February 12. May 7, 2026 02:25 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: Gender breakdown Among the 9,71,340 students who appeared for the WB Madhyamik 2026 examination, 5,44,606 were female candidates and 4,26,733 were male candidates. May 7, 2026 02:20 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: How many students appeared? A total of 9,71,340 students sat for the West Bengal Madhyamik Pariksha 2026 across 2,682 examination centres spread throughout the state. May 7, 2026 02:15 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: Websites to check Students appearing for WBBSE Madhyamik 2026 will be able to access their results on the following official portals: wbresults.nic.in, and wbbse.wb.gov.in. The Board has advised students to avoid third-party or unofficial websites to ensure accuracy and to prevent any misinformation. May 7, 2026 02:08 PM IST Madhyamik Result 2026 West Bengal Live Updates: Results on May 8 The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has confirmed that the Madhyamik Pariksha (Secondary Examination) Result 2026 will be declared on May 8, 2026 (Friday). Close to 9.71 lakh students across the state are now in anxious anticipation The Madhyamik result will be declared on May 8 from WBBSE's office in Kolkata. (Express Photo/ representational) Last year, the results for class 10 were declared on May 2 by the West Bengal board. The exam was conducted between February 10 and February 22, 2025. The overall pass percentage for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2025 was 86.56 per cent. A total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the exam from 2,683 centres throughout the state. Adrit Sarkar with 99.43 per cent was the topper. In 2024, the result for WBBSE was declared on May 2. The total pass percentage was 83.61 per cent. A total of 9,12,598 students appeared for the exam, where 7,65,252 students passed the exam. Chandrachur Sen from CoochBehar was the topper. In 2023 and 2022, the results for the WBBSE class 10 were published on May 19 and June 3, respectively.

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