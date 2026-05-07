WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date And Time: West Bengal Board to release Class 10th results on May 8

WBBSE Class 10th Result Date 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Class 10th results on May 8. Once the West Bengal results are out, students can check Madhyamik scorecards on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic. in. Along with that, the results were also available at Digilocker and at the IE Education Portal.

The class 10 Madhyamik exam was held from February 2, 2026, with the first language, to February 12, 2026, with optional elective subjects, by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The exam took place in a single shift, with exams ongoing from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. The initial fifteen minutes were given for reading the question paper.