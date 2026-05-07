WB Madhyamik Result 2026 Date And Time: West Bengal Board to release Class 10th results on May 8

WBBSE Class 10th Result Date 2026: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will declare the Madhyamik Class 10th results on May 8. Once the West Bengal results are out, students can check Madhyamik scorecards on the official websites wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic. in. Along with that, the results were also available at Digilocker and at the IE Education Portal.
The class 10 Madhyamik exam was held from February 2, 2026, with the first language, to February 12, 2026, with optional elective subjects, by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education. The exam took place in a single shift, with exams ongoing from 10:45 am to 2:00 pm. The initial fifteen minutes were given for reading the question paper.
To know more about the WBBSE Class 10 result, including passing marks, toppers, and more, students can go through the IE Education portal.
A total of 9,71,340 students appeared for the exam. Around 2,682 schools conducted the exam. Out of these, 945 were actual examination centres, and 1,737 were sub-centres. Students who are unhappy with the results can apply for scrutiny once the results are published.
The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will announce the Madhyamik Class 10 results on May 8. The results will be declared at 9: 30 at a press conference. Students will be able to download West Bengal scorecards at 10: 30 am onwards. Once declared, students can access their scorecards on the official websites — wbbse.wb.gov.in and wbresults.nic.in. In addition, the results will also be available on DigiLocker for easy digital access.
Last year, the results for class 10 were declared on May 2 by the West Bengal board. The exam was conducted between February 10 and February 22, 2025. The overall pass percentage for the West Bengal Madhyamik exam in 2025 was 86.56 per cent. A total of 9,84,753 students appeared for the exam from 2,683 centres throughout the state. Adrit Sarkar with 99.43 per cent was the topper.
In 2024, the result for WBBSE was declared on May 2. The total pass percentage was 83.61 per cent. A total of 9,12,598 students appeared for the exam, where 7,65,252 students passed the exam. Chandrachur Sen from CoochBehar was the topper. In 2023 and 2022, the results for the WBBSE class 10 were published on May 19 and June 3, respectively.