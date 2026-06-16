WB Madhyamik PPR, PPS Results 2026: WBBSE releases scorecard at wbbsedata.com

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026 today, June 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) following their initial results in May can access and download their updated results from the official WBBSE portal at wbbsedata.com.

Students will require their respective roll number and date of birth (DOB) to download their corresponding scorecards. It should be noted that schools have the option of downloading a consolidated PDF of their institution’s PPR/PPS result through the school login section on the same portal.

How to Check the WB Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026?

Follow these steps to check the results: