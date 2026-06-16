WB Madhyamik PPR, PPS Results 2026: WBBSE releases scorecard at wbbsedata.com

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has declared the WB Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026 today, June 16, 2026. Students who appeared for the Post Publication Review (PPR) or Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS) following their initial results in May can access and download their updated results from the official WBBSE portal at wbbsedata.com.
Students will require their respective roll number and date of birth (DOB) to download their corresponding scorecards. It should be noted that schools have the option of downloading a consolidated PDF of their institution’s PPR/PPS result through the school login section on the same portal.
Follow these steps to check the results:
Step 1. Visit the official WBBSE website: wbbsedata.com
Step 2. Click on the link for the “WBBSE Madhyamik PPR/PPS Result 2026” available on the homepage
Step 3. Enter the necessary details in the required fields
Step 4. Click on the submit button
Step 5. A new window will open displaying the results
Step 6: Download and save for future use
The WBBSE originally examined from May 8 to May 26, 2026. The overall pass percentage stood at 86.83 per cent. Kalimpong district recorded the highest pass rate at 95.10 per cent. Abhirup Bhadra of Raiganj topped the state with 698 out of 700 marks.
Following the result, the board opened the window for reevaluation. The board offers two distinct services for this purpose:
Post Publication Scrutiny (PPS): This is for the students who have successfully cleared the examination. However, they are unsatisfied with their marks and are looking for re-totalling or scrutiny of their answer script to make sure there is no discrepancy. The fee for PPS is Rs 80 per subject.
Post Publication Review (PPR): This is for students who were unsuccessful in the examination and would like a more thorough assessment of their answer sheet. The fee for PPR is Rs 100 per subject.