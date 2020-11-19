Children of COVID warriors to get reservation in MBBS, BDS admissions

The amount of seats reserved are yet to be disclosed. (Express Photo By Bhupendra Rana/ Representational)

The children of people who have been fighting at the forefront to control the COVID-19 pandemic will get reservations for admission to undergraduate medical courses including MBBS and BDS in 2020-21 session. The Union Health Minister Harsh Varshan approved the new category reservations.

“It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly,” the Health Minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI. While the government is yet to specify the definition of COVID warriors, it will consist of doctors, cleaners, policemen etc. Several private institutes have also offered rebates for children of COVID warriors this year.

He, however, is yet to share the amount of seats to be reserved for these children.

Health Ministry approves new category for selection & nomination of candidates from ‘Wards of COVID Warriors’ under Central Pool MBBS/BDS seats for 2020-21 “It will honour the solemn sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served selflessly,” says Health Minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan pic.twitter.com/iooVPDDpYC — ANI (@ANI) November 19, 2020

As reported by the indianexpress.com earlier, Chandigarh University is offering a 10 per cent quota or reservation for such children along with an additional fee rebate of 10 per cent. LPU, Phagawara is also offering free education for children of those affected by coronavirus and frontline workers.

Meanwhile, the government has also approved reservation for spouses and children of terror attack victims for MBBS and BDS admissions this year. Children of such people who are exposed to substantive risks due to their assignment mainly related to combating acts of terrorism, children of people who have come in the ‘hit list’ of terrorist organisations, and children of such families who have migrated from Kashmir due to the current situation and have lost their means of livelihood including their business or use of their properties are also eligible for the central pool of MBBS and BDS seats, as reported by PTI earlier.

