Want to pursue a career in logistics? Here’s how to apply for online diploma in supply chain

The virtual diploma programme will be commenced from March 16. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

Those who want to make a career in logistics and supply chain management, or want to better their knowledge in this trade, can apply for a diploma in global logistics and supply chain management. The virtual diploma programme will be commenced from March 16 at MVIRDC World Trade Center, Mumbai Institute. Interested candidates can apply at wtcmumbai.org.

The six-month course will be covered in 80 weeks and is scheduled to be held thrice a week on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the evening session from 6 pm to 8 pm. Candidates with a bachelor’s degree or diploma with a minimum of 3 to 4 years’ od experience can apply for the programme.

According to the release, the course will cover in-depth topics such as procurement, storage, transportation, distribution, operations planning, support to company strategy, negotiation, logistics and trade finance, enhancing competitiveness, among others.’

Industry professionals with hands-on experience will be the faculty for the course.