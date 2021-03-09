JEE Main 2021 topper Siddhant Mukherjee aims CSE at IIT-Bombay

NTA JEE Main February session 2021: A hundred percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2021 is the first step towards success for topper Siddhant Mukherjee who now aims to be among the top 16 in JEE Advanced. He wishes to pursue computer science engineering at either the IIT-Bombay, Imperial College London or the University of Cambridge.

Though this year, JEE Main attempts have been increased to four, the Mumbai boy said any further attempts are a waste of time. He will now focus on JEE Advanced which is scheduled for July 3.

Due to the ongoing pandemic, the 2021 batch has to prepare for the competitive exams online. Many candidates complained, however, it became a boon for Mukherjee as he used the additional travel time for his self-study. “I didn’t face any difficulty while preparing during the pandemic as the online classes are quite useful. I did miss the physical classroom study but these digital classes had recorded videos and room for virtual interviews with teachers for doubt clearance,” said Mukherjee.

READ | How more than one coaching institute take credit for JEE, NEET success stories

Mukherjee trusted the NCERT books for JEE preparation. He attempted the February 24 afternoon shift and said more than 90 per cent of the questions are NCERT-based. “There were some tricky parts in the paper, however, since I was already preparing for the JEE Advanced, I was able to solve those questions,” said the 18-year-old. He also practised around 30 mock tests before the exam.

JEE Advanced, according to him, require an “in-depth, calculative” study. Besides NCERT books, he is following physics by IE Irodov, IIT-JEE based books on chemistry, maths, and study materials by Allen coaching institute.

READ | QS subject ranking: 25 programmes, 12 institutes in top 100

His father Sandip Mukherjee is a former IIT graduate and run his own risk management firm. His mother Nabaneeta Mukherjee is a Chartered Accountant (CA).

A total of six students secured 100 percentile in JEE Main February session- Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra, Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria, Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, and Ananth Krishna Kadambi from Gujarat. The result was released on March 8.