Want 10,000 foreign students in Gujarat varsities by 2022: Rupani

The state government wants to make Gujarat an education hub and has set a target of having 10,000 foreign students studying in various universities of the state, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday.

Advertising

“Around 2,000 students are presently studying in world-class universities in the state like Forensic Sciences University, (Pandit Deendayal) Petroleum University, Nirma University, etc. We want to make Gujarat a global hub of education and provide more opportunities to foreign students for studying in universities of the state. The government is going to finalise a policy which will make it easier for foreign students to seek admissions and provide incentives which would streamline such process,” Rupani said.

The CM was addressing students on the campus of Saurashtra University (SU) in the city, after distributing e-tablets at subsidised rates among them and formally inaugurating the annual youth festival of the varsity. The CM also inaugurated a UPSC

training centre, which will function under the aegis of SU’s Career Counselling and Development Centre (CCDC), and also threw open a modern library of the CCDC.

Advertising

Rupani, himself an alumnus of SU, said that his government was taking steps to encourage a higher number of foreign students heading to the state for their higher studies.

“We want to take the number of foreign students on the campuses of Gujarat to 10,000 by the year 2022. The state government is committed to attract more and more students to Gujarat for education and training,” said the CM.

SU is one of the biggest universities in the state in terms of number of students enrollments. Around 30 foreign students are currently studying in various departments of the SU, as per varsity officers. These students are mainly from Asian and African countries, they said.

The CM distributed NAMO (New Avenues of Modern Education) e-tablets to selected students at the event. In all, the state government will distribute the 4G tablets among over 36,000 students who have enrolled themselves as first-year students with the SU. These devices cost Rs 14,000 in the market, but the government is providing them at a subsidised rate of Rs 1,000 each to promote digital learning. While distributing tablets, Rupani advised students to use them wisely and exhorted them to make their mark on the world.

Rupani also urged students to work hard and dominate the global scene. “The youth of Gujarat should commit themselves to excellence and then dominate the world. The state government is there to extend all types of support in doing this,” he added.

Stating that the government was giving a thrust to research-based education in the state, he asked students to become job-givers. “We have put in place a research-driven education policy and want the youth to take advantage of the state’s start-up policy, research and register new patents. We want the youth of Gujarat, which is known as an industry-oriented state, to aspire not for jobs but to create jobs and thereby contribute in tackling any unemployment,” said Rupani.