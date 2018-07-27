Waiting for Centre’s order on ‘no detention’ policy: Partha Chatterjee

Partha Chatterjee Partha Chatterjee

The West Bengal government will wait for the Centre to inform it about the recent Right to Education Act (RTE) amendment, seeking abolition of “no detention” policy in schools, state Education Minister Partha Chatterjee said Friday. As soon as the Centre sends any communication in connection with the “no detention” policy, the state will take a decision on the matter, he said.

“We are ready with our idea. Once the central government sends any directive to us, we will hold a discussion with the Chief Minister and decide on our move,” Chatterjee told reporters at the state secretariat. The Lok Sabha on Wednesday unanimously passed a Bill to amend the Right to Education Act, allowing states to detain children in Classes 5 and 8.

The existing policy prohibits schools from detaining students till they complete elementary education. Moving the “The Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education (second Amendment) Bill, 2017”, Human Resource Development Minister Prakash Javadekar sought regular examinations in Classes V and VIII.

“It is a very important legislation and a majority of state governments supported this Centre’s proposal. It brings accountability in our elementary education system,” he said. Earlier this week, Chatterjee said that the West Bengal government has formed an expert committee to look into the possibility of reintroducing the “pass-fail system” in the state-run schools.

“After the committee submits its report, it will be discussed with Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and a final decision will be taken in the matter,” he had said. The erstwhile Left Front government abolished the “pass fail” system or “no detention” policy of students till Class 8, in 2010.

