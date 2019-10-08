VTUEE 2020 application process begins: Check how to apply, eligibility

VTUEEE 2020: The Vel Tech Rangarajan Dr Sangunthala R&D institute of Science and Technology, Chennai has invited applications for the Vel Tech Undergraduate Engineering Entrance Examination (VTUEEE) 2020. The exam will be conducted in two phases fro, January 22 – 26 and April 23 to 26.

Advertising

The applications are open on the official website — veltech.edu.in. Candidates who appear for phase-I can avail the fee structure of 2019 at Rs 1.90 lakh annual fee while fro phase II and III students it will be Rs 2.10 and Rs 2.30 lakh respectively. Scholarships are available based on MPC aggregate starting from 70 per cent marks.

In video| JEE Main new exam pattern

VTUEEE 2020: Eligibility

Candidates who have cleared class 12 or equivalent can apply for the exam. Those who clear the test will get admission in AICTE approved BTech courses.

VTUEEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, veltech.edu.in

Step 2: Click on ‘apply now 2020’

Step 3: Click on ‘VTUEEE 2020 apply now’

Step 4: Fill details under ‘new applicant’ and click ‘apply now’

Step 5: Fil form, upload images

Step 6: Make payment, submit

VTUEEE 2020: Fee

Candidates will have to pay Rs 950 as application fee.