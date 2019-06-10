VTU postpones exam after Girish Karnad’s death

The Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the exam scheduled to be conducted today – June 10, Monday. The varsity in an official circular has said, “due to the sad demise of Dr Girish Karnad the VTU exams scheduled on June 10 starting from 1:30 pm and 2 pm stand postponed.”

The varsity is yet to announce the revised exam dates. Karnad passed away today – June 10 at his Bengaluru-based residence. He was 81. A celebrated actor and playwright, he received Padma Shri in 1074 and Padma Bhushan in 1992.

Born in Maharashtra, Karnad had most of his schooling in Marathi. For graduation, he moves to Karnataka Arts College where he pursued BA or Bachelor of Arts in mathematics and statistics. He was also a Rhodes scholar. He had studied MA in philosophy, political science and economics at Magdalen in Oxford as a Rhodes scholar.

He is survived by his son Raghu Karnad who is a journalist and writer.

He was the first non-civil servant director of Pune’s prestigious Film and Television Institute of India (FTII).

Karnad was FTII’s director from January 1, 1974 to December 31, 1975 and later served as its chairman from February 1999 to October 2001, the official said. He was the first-ever director of the institute who became the chairperson as well