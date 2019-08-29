VTU MCA 1st to 6th semester result declared: How to check

VTU result 2019: The Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU), Karnataka declared the result for undergraduate reevaluation exams at its official website, vtu.ac.in. The result for semester system as well as the CBCS system is declared.

The result includes Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Bengaluru and Mysuru regions. The result for 1st to 6th semester for MCA and 7th and 8th semester of BTech have been declared for CBCS and non-CBCS courses.

VTU result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, vtu.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘results’ in the drop-down menu of ‘examinations’ in the main tab

Step 3: Click on the course you appeared for

Step 4: Log-in using credentials

Step 5: Result will appear

The exams were held in June-July as well as November and December.

Visvesvaraya Technological University has 202 affiliated engineering colleges under its jurisdiction. Every year over 50,000 students graduates from this university who are the next generation technical leaders, thinkers, innovators and scholars.