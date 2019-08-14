VTU BE, BTech 7th, 8th semester result declared: How to check online

VTU BE, BTech result 2019: The Visveswaraya Technological University (VTU), Belagavi declared the result for the exams conducted for the seventh and eighth semester of the BTech and BE courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at vtu.ac.in.

Advertising

Apart from the BE/BTech courses, the result for OTES students is also released. The result for the first and second semester of BE and BTech and sixth semester of MCA were declared recently by the varsity.

VTU BE, BTech result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, vtu.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the result link

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on the subject you appeared for

Step 5: Log-in using credentials

Step 6: Result will appear, download

Students can also check their results by sending an SMS by typing ‘RESULT(space)USN(space)email-id’ to 5424204.

Advertising

Meanwhile, the revaluation applications for undergraduate results has also been open. Those who wish to get their re-check can apply. The link is activated for Belagavi, Kalaburagi, Mysuru and Bengaluru regions.

Visvesvaraya Technological university has 202 affiliated engineering colleges under its jurisdiction. Every year over 50,000 students graduates from this University who are the next generation technical leaders, thinkers, innovators and scholars.