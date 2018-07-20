VTU BE/ BTech 7th, 8th semester results 2018 declared at results.vtu.ac.in

VTU results 2018: Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has announced the results of B.E/B.Tech 7th, 8th semester examinations on July 20, 2018. All the students who had appeared for the examination can check the results through the official website, results.vtu.ac.in. The university earlier released the results of B.E/ B.Tech 1st and 2nd semester of Kalaburgi & Mysuru region on February 8.
VTU results 2018, here’s how to check:
Step 1: Visit the official website mentioned above
Step 2: On the homepage, click on results section under the examination tab
Step 3: Click on VTU Results 2018
Step 4: A new page will open
Step 5: Enter all the required details like the semester and the university seat number in the provided fields
Step 6: Click on submit button
Step 7: The results will appear on the screen
Step 8: Download and take a printout for further reference
