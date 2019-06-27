Toggle Menu
Vivekananda College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Delhi University (DU), Vivekananda College (W) Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The popular courses like English (Hons), Political Science (Hons) and Economic (Hons), the cut-off remains high.


Vivekananda College (W) Cut Off List 2019: Students flock to the North campus for admissions in DU colleges

Vivekananda College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.
Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
94
89
84
84
85
B.A (Hons) English
91
83
80
70
60
B.A (Hons) Hindi
79
74
73
71
69
B.A (Hons) History
85
80
78
75
75
B.A (Hons) Political Science
90
86
85
81
81
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
55
52
50
50
50
B.Com (Hons)
96
91
90
88
87
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
86
82
82
82
B.Com
93
89
86
86
84
B.A Computer Economics
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A Computer English
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A Computer Maths
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A Physical Science
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A Economics FR
82
80
80
76
72
74
B.A Economics Maths
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A English FR
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A FT Political Science
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A FT-HS
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A HS-MU
82
80
80
76
72
74
B.A HS-SKT
82
80
80
76
72
74
B.A HS-Political Science
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A MU-SKT
75
73
73
68
65
68
B.A Economics Political Science
85
83
83
78
75
77
B.A English FT
85
83
83
78
75
77
First Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
93
86
82
82
82
86
B.A (Hons) Hindi
78
73
72
70
68
70
B.A (Hons) History
85
80
78
75
75
80
B.A (Hons) Political Science
89
86
84
80
80
80
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
93.5
90
85
85
85
90
B.A (Hons) English
90
83
78
78
60
81
B.A Programme
84
82
82
77
76
76
B.Com (Hons)
95
90
89
87
86
87
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
92
88
85
85
83
83
Second Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
92
85
81
81
81
85
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
92.5
87.5
80
80
80
85
B.A (Hons) History
84.75
77
77
72
70
77
B.A (Hons) English
89.5
82
78
77
57
81
B.A (Hons) Hindi
74
69
68
65
64
67
B.Com
90
86
83
83
81
81
B.A Programme
82
79
79
73
73
74
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Political Science
88.5
84
82
78
78
78
B.Com (Hons)
93.5
88
87
85
84
85
Third Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
91
85
79
79
79
84
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
67
67.75
63
62
66.75
B.A Programme
81.5
76
75
70
70
74
B.Com
89.5
84
81
81
79
80
B.A (Hons) History
84.5
76.5
77
71
68
76.5
B.Com (Hons)
92.5
86
85
83
82
83
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
50
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
92
85
79
79
76
84.5
B.A (Hons) English
89.5
81.75
Closed
76
55
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
83
81.5
77.5
76
78
fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
90
Closed
Closed
77
77
83
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
91.5
83.5
77
77
74
83
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
55
81
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
60
66.75
B.A Programme
80
74
75
67
65
72.5
B.Com
88.5
82
79
79
75
79
B.Com (Hons)
91
84
83
81
80
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
82.5
Closed
77
75
78
B.A (Hons) History
84
76
77
69
65
76
Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
89.5
Closed
Closed
76
76
82
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
82
Closed
75
70
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
48
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
88
81
78
78
74
79
B.Com (Hons)
90.5
83
82
80
79
82
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
76
75
73
82.5
B.A (Hons) History
83.5
76
77
69
63
75.25
B.A (Hons) English
89
Closed
Closed
74
54
73
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66.5
Closed
59
58
66.5
B.A Programme
78
72
Closed
64
62
71
Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
Closed
Closed
Closed
75
75
81
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
Closed
74
72
82.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
87.5
79.5
77
76
70
79.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81.75
Closed
74.5
69
78
B.A (Hons) History
83.25
Closed
Closed
Closed
61
75
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
66.5
Closed
55
55
66.5
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
82
80
78
75
82
B.A Programme
Closed
71.75
Closed
62
60
70.25
B.A (Hons) English
88.75
Closed
Closed
73.5
53
80
Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
88
Closed
Closed
70
68
79.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
72
68
65
Closed
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
48
48
66.5
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.Com
Closed
78
72
70
60
78
B.A (Hons) English
87
Closed
Closed
70
49
78.5
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
54
70.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
74
72
66
81
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79.5
Closed
Closed
66
78
B.A (Hons) History
82
Closed
Closed
Closed
57
74
Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics
87.5
Closed
Closed
69
67
79
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
71.5
67
64
Closed
B.A (Hons) English
86.5
Closed
Closed
69
48
78
B.A (Hons) History
81
Closed
Closed
Closed
56
73
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
47
47
66.5
B.Com
Closed
78
71
68
58
78
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
54
52
70.25
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
79
Closed
Closed
65
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
73
70
65
81
Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
53
52
66.5
B.Com
87
78
76
75
65
78
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
58
70.25
B.A (Hons) History
82.5
Closed
Closed
Closed
60
74.25
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
78
76
70
81
B.A (Hons) English
88
Closed
Closed
72
52
79.5
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
75
72
70
82.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
81
Closed
Closed
68
78
Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W)

Course
General
OBC
SC
ST
PWD
KM
Minority
Remark
B.A (Hons) English
Closed
Closed
Closed
71
50
79.5
B.A (Hons) History
Closed
Closed
Closed
Closed
59
74.25
B.A (Hons) Hindi
Closed
Closed
Closed
50
50
66.5
B.A (Hons) Political Science
Closed
80
Closed
Closed
67
78
B.A (Hons) Sanskrit
Closed
45
45
45
45
45
B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology
Closed
82.5
74
70
68
82.5
B.Com
Closed
78
74
72
62
78
B.Com (Hons)
Closed
81
76
74
68
81
B.A Programme
Closed
Closed
Closed
58
56
70.25
In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.
They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.

