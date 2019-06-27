Vivekananda College (W) (DU) Cut Off List 2019: Popular courses, admissions, registration details

Vivekananda College (W) DU Cut Off List 2019 Arts (BA), Commerce (B.Com), and Science (B.Sc): The admissions in the Delhi University is done on the basis of merit and entrance examination results. The cut-off includes subject-wise percentages that a DU college demands. If the seats remain vacant, the Delhi University releases 2nd, 3rd, 4th and 5th cut-offs. The eligible students have to keep their documents ready along with the registration slip to seek admission in the DU colleges.

Advertising

For admission in St Stephens, the candidate needs over 95 per cent in most courses including B Sc (Hons) and B Com (Hons) subjects.

Similarly, the second and third cut-offs remains above 90 per cent in Delhi University’s other top ranking colleges like Miranda House, Lady Shri Ram College, Hindu College, Hansraj College and others.

First Cut Off List 2019 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 94 89 84 84 85 B.A (Hons) English 91 83 80 70 60 B.A (Hons) Hindi 79 74 73 71 69 B.A (Hons) History 85 80 78 75 75 B.A (Hons) Political Science 90 86 85 81 81 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 55 52 50 50 50 B.Com (Hons) 96 91 90 88 87 B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 86 82 82 82 B.Com 93 89 86 86 84 B.A Computer Economics 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A Computer English 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A Computer Maths 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A Physical Science 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A Economics FR 82 80 80 76 72 74 B.A Economics Maths 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A English FR 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A FT Political Science 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A FT-HS 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A HS-MU 82 80 80 76 72 74 B.A HS-SKT 82 80 80 76 72 74 B.A HS-Political Science 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A MU-SKT 75 73 73 68 65 68 B.A Economics Political Science 85 83 83 78 75 77 B.A English FT 85 83 83 78 75 77 *Powered by aglasem.com

First Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 93 86 82 82 82 86 B.A (Hons) Hindi 78 73 72 70 68 70 B.A (Hons) History 85 80 78 75 75 80 B.A (Hons) Political Science 89 86 84 80 80 80 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 93.5 90 85 85 85 90 B.A (Hons) English 90 83 78 78 60 81 B.A Programme 84 82 82 77 76 76 B.Com (Hons) 95 90 89 87 86 87 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 92 88 85 85 83 83 *Powered by aglasem.com Second Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 92 85 81 81 81 85 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 92.5 87.5 80 80 80 85 B.A (Hons) History 84.75 77 77 72 70 77 B.A (Hons) English 89.5 82 78 77 57 81 B.A (Hons) Hindi 74 69 68 65 64 67 B.Com 90 86 83 83 81 81 B.A Programme 82 79 79 73 73 74 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Political Science 88.5 84 82 78 78 78 B.Com (Hons) 93.5 88 87 85 84 85 *Powered by aglasem.com Third Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 91 85 79 79 79 84 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 67 67.75 63 62 66.75 B.A Programme 81.5 76 75 70 70 74 B.Com 89.5 84 81 81 79 80 B.A (Hons) History 84.5 76.5 77 71 68 76.5 B.Com (Hons) 92.5 86 85 83 82 83 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 50 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 92 85 79 79 76 84.5 B.A (Hons) English 89.5 81.75 Closed 76 55 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 83 81.5 77.5 76 78 *Powered by aglasem.com fourth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 90 Closed Closed 77 77 83 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology 91.5 83.5 77 77 74 83 B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 75 55 81 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 61 60 66.75 B.A Programme 80 74 75 67 65 72.5 B.Com 88.5 82 79 79 75 79 B.Com (Hons) 91 84 83 81 80 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 82.5 Closed 77 75 78 B.A (Hons) History 84 76 77 69 65 76 *Powered by aglasem.com Fifth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 89.5 Closed Closed 76 76 82 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 82 Closed 75 70 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit 48 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 88 81 78 78 74 79 B.Com (Hons) 90.5 83 82 80 79 82 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 76 75 73 82.5 B.A (Hons) History 83.5 76 77 69 63 75.25 B.A (Hons) English 89 Closed Closed 74 54 73 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66.5 Closed 59 58 66.5 B.A Programme 78 72 Closed 64 62 71 *Powered by aglasem.com Sixth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics Closed Closed Closed 75 75 81 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 Closed 74 72 82.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com 87.5 79.5 77 76 70 79.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81.75 Closed 74.5 69 78 B.A (Hons) History 83.25 Closed Closed Closed 61 75 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed 66.5 Closed 55 55 66.5 B.Com (Hons) Closed 82 80 78 75 82 B.A Programme Closed 71.75 Closed 62 60 70.25 B.A (Hons) English 88.75 Closed Closed 73.5 53 80 *Powered by aglasem.com Ninth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 88 Closed Closed 70 68 79.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 72 68 65 Closed B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 48 48 66.5 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.Com Closed 78 72 70 60 78 B.A (Hons) English 87 Closed Closed 70 49 78.5 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 56 54 70.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 74 72 66 81 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79.5 Closed Closed 66 78 B.A (Hons) History 82 Closed Closed Closed 57 74 *Powered by aglasem.com Tenth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.Sc (Hons) Mathematics 87.5 Closed Closed 69 67 79 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 71.5 67 64 Closed B.A (Hons) English 86.5 Closed Closed 69 48 78 B.A (Hons) History 81 Closed Closed Closed 56 73 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 47 47 66.5 B.Com Closed 78 71 68 58 78 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 54 52 70.25 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 79 Closed Closed 65 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 73 70 65 81 *Powered by aglasem.com Seventh Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 53 52 66.5 B.Com 87 78 76 75 65 78 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 60 58 70.25 B.A (Hons) History 82.5 Closed Closed Closed 60 74.25 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 78 76 70 81 B.A (Hons) English 88 Closed Closed 72 52 79.5 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 75 72 70 82.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 81 Closed Closed 68 78 *Powered by aglasem.com Eighth Cut Off List 2018 for Vivekananda College (W) Course General OBC SC ST PWD KM Minority Remark B.A (Hons) English Closed Closed Closed 71 50 79.5 B.A (Hons) History Closed Closed Closed Closed 59 74.25 B.A (Hons) Hindi Closed Closed Closed 50 50 66.5 B.A (Hons) Political Science Closed 80 Closed Closed 67 78 B.A (Hons) Sanskrit Closed 45 45 45 45 45 B.A (Hons) Applied Psychology Closed 82.5 74 70 68 82.5 B.Com Closed 78 74 72 62 78 B.Com (Hons) Closed 81 76 74 68 81 B.A Programme Closed Closed Closed 58 56 70.25 *Powered by aglasem.com

In case the student qualifies, he/she has to visit the Delhi University college and apply for admission.

They need to carry relevant documents. On approval of the admission by the principal of the respective DU college, fee payment will be activated on the applicant’s dashboard in the admission portal.