VITEEE slot booking 2019 to begin tomorrow at vit.ac.in

VITEEE slot booking 2019: After rescheduling the exam dates of VITEEE — the common entrance exam, the slot booking will begin tomorrow, March 28. The exam is held for admission to Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Vellore, Chennai, AP and Bhopal campuses. The VITEEE will be conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. The notice is uploaded on the official website – vit.ac.in. The entrance exam has been postponed due to the Lok Sabha Elections.

Advertising

All the eligible candidates who applied for the exam have to carefully pick the centres. The institute has clarified that even if an applicant has filled the VITEEE-2019 test subject on OMR/ online, they still need to carefully choose the subject once again at the time of slot booking.

Read | VITEEE 2019 exam postponed due to General Elections,

The selected subjects will not be allowed to change further.

Video | JEE Main 2019 toppers’ preparation tips

VITEEE 2019: How to book slot

Step 1: Log-in using application number

Step 2: Select exam centre, date and city

Step 3: Preview details

Step 4: Admit card will appear

Advertising

The password for VITEEE 2019 slot booking will be sent via SMS. In case of any correction or typo error on your name/date of birth et al, on your hall ticket page, please go for the slot booking first.

The necessary corrections can be done at the time of counselling. The candidates need to book their slot first and proceed for VITEEE-2019 exam.