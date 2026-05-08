VITEEE Results 2026: VIT likely to release results today at 7 pm

The results will determine eligibility for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across VIT campuses.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will likely declare the VITEEE 2026 results today, May 8, at 7 pm. Candidates who appeared for the VIT entrance examination, held between April 28 and May 3, can access their scorecards on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, by logging in with their registered email ID, application number, and password. To know more about the VITEEE 2026 result, rank, counselling, and more, click here.

The results will determine eligibility for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across VIT campuses. Following the announcement, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in online counselling, where they can select preferred campuses and branches. Seat allotment will be based on rank, availability, and choices submitted during counselling.