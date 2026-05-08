VITEEE Results 2026: VIT likely to release results today at 7 pm

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will likely declare the VITEEE 2026 results today, May 8, at 7 pm. Candidates who appeared for the VIT entrance examination, held between April 28 and May 3, can access their scorecards on the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in, by logging in with their registered email ID, application number, and password. To know more about the VITEEE 2026 result, rank, counselling, and more, click here.
The results will determine eligibility for admission to various undergraduate engineering programmes offered across VIT campuses. Following the announcement, qualified candidates will be invited to participate in online counselling, where they can select preferred campuses and branches. Seat allotment will be based on rank, availability, and choices submitted during counselling.
Step 1: Visit the official website of VIT — viteee.vit.ac.in,
Step 2: Click on the VITEEE result link
Step 3: Login using the credentials – application number, password, and captcha code
Step 4: Submit and download the VITEEE 2026 result
In case of issues in downloading marksheets, students can connect at 044 462 77555 or can email at btechcounselling@vit.ac.in.
VIT will start the counselling registration and will share the counselling schedule, and shortlisted candidates can participate in online counselling according to their rank. During this process, candidates can choose their preferred campus, programme, and fee category. Seat allotment will be based on the candidate’s rank and the availability of their selected options.
Candidates securing a rank up to one lakh will be eligible for counselling across all four campuses — VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP, and VIT Bhopal. Those with ranks above one lakh can attend counselling for VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal campuses only.
Following the tuition fee payment within the given deadline, VIT will verify each candidate’s eligibility. Candidates must present the required documents either upon reporting to campus or whenever requested by the admissions office. Please note that provisional admission granted during counselling will be confirmed only upon meeting all eligibility criteria.