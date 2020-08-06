VITEEE result 2020 released, counselling process to be held online due to COVID-19 pandemic

VITEEE result 2020: Check result at vit.ac.in. Representational image/ file VITEEE result 2020: Check result at vit.ac.in. Representational image/ file

VITEEE result 2020: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has released the results for the engineering entrance exam, VITEEE 2020. The candidates can check the results through the website- vit.ac.in. This year, due to COVID-19 pandemic, the entrance exam was not conducted, and the result was released on the basis of class 12 or pre university examination score. The marks scored by candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main exams will also be considered.

The institute will conduct the counselling process online, and shortlisted candidates are eligible for choice filling of course, campus and category.

How to check VITEEE result 2020

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “VITEEE Result” tab

Step 3: It will lead to the result login

Step 4: To access it, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth and then click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: The result of VITEEE will appear in the dashboard.

The toppers from state and the central board will get a 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for the entire four years. VITEEE rank 1 to 50 holders will get 75 per cent tuition fee waiver. Those who secure rank 1 to 50 will get 50 per cent tuition fee waiver and VITEEE rank holders from 101 to 1000 will get a 25 per cent tuition fee waiver for the entire four years.

