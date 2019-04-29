VITEEE result 2019 LIVE updates: Declared! Check score at vit.ac.in

VITEEE result 2019 LIVE Updates: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University will be releasing the VITEEE result 2019 on April 29. The University has also announced the time for the release of result and it is 5 pm. The result of VITEEE 2019 will be announced online, on the official website vit.ac.in.

A total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination. The VIT conducted the examination was between April 10 and 21, 2019.

How to check VITEEE result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on “VITEEE Result” tab

Step 3: It will lead to the result login

Step 4: To access it, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth and then click on the “Submit” button

Step 5: Result of VITEEE will appear in the dashboard.

The students can also view the VITEEE rank which is determined on the basis of the equipercentile equating method.