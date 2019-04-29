VITEEE result 2019 LIVE updates: Declared! Check score at vit.ac.in

VITEEE result 2019 LIVE Updates: Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) University will be releasing the VITEEE result 2019 on April 29. The University has also announced the time for the release of result and it is 5 pm. The result of VITEEE 2019 will be announced online, on the official website vit.ac.in.
A total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination. The VIT conducted the examination was between April 10 and 21, 2019.
How to check VITEEE result 2019
Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in
Step 2: On the homepage, click on “VITEEE Result” tab
Step 3: It will lead to the result login
Step 4: To access it, candidates will have to enter their application number and date of birth and then click on the “Submit” button
Step 5: Result of VITEEE will appear in the dashboard.
The students can also view the VITEEE rank which is determined on the basis of the equipercentile equating method.
VITEE 2019: Documents needed
Class 12 certificate
Class 10 certificate
VITEEE admit card
Reservation certificate - caste/economy
VITEEE score card
Additional fee on selection
Fee for the first two years, Indian students will have to pay VIT fee and additional Rs.50,000 per year. NRI students will have to pay USD 1000 per year.
VITEEE 2019 score eligible at these institutes
The test is valid for admission to VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal. Based in VITEEE score, candidates will get admission, based on merit and chose of subjects while counselling
VITEE 2019: Over 1.63 lakh appeared
The exam was conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. Over 1.63 lakh students appeared for the exam.
VITEEE 2019 result: What next?
Students who clear the entrance exam are considered eligible to appear for counselling sessions. The same will be announced on May 9, 2019.
Documents needed to check result
Candidates need to keep their admit card or hall ticket handly. To log-in one would need to enter the 10-digit application number and date of birth.
VITEEE result 2019: Declared
VITEEE 2019 result declared at the official website vit.ac.in. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to take admission in Vellore Institutes across India.
