VITEEE result 2019: Check date and time, counselling schedule

VITEEE result 2019: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced to release the result for the entrance exam conducted to enrol students in the college VITEEE 2019. According to the official notification, the result is scheduled to be released on April 29, 2019 or before. Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at vit.ac.in.

Candidates who clear the exam will be eligible for counselling sessions, based on which, admissions will be granted. Counselling sessions will begin from May 9, 2019 onwards, as per the official notification.

Eligible candidates may select specific campus and course during counselling. The test is valid for admission to VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal.

The exam was conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. It was scheduled to be conducted on t was earlier announced to be held from April 7 to April 20, 2019. The dates were rescheduled on the pretext of elections.

Meanwhile, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to declare the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains 2019 anytime soon.

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.