VIT cancels VITEEE 2020, admission on the basis of Class 12 marks

The institute has decided to enroll students on the basis of class 12 exams or pre university examination marks. (Representational Image) The institute has decided to enroll students on the basis of class 12 exams or pre university examination marks. (Representational Image)

India’s premier private engineering institute Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will not hold its annual engineering entrance examination due to the coronavirus outbreak. The institute has decided to enroll students on the basis of class 12 exams or pre university examination marks.

The institute released an official statement in this regard, which stated: “Conducting VITEEE-2020 in various cities with rising infections has become risky and dangerous. To keep the student and parent community safe, VITEEE-2020 stands cancelled. The admission will be based on +2 or Pre-University marks in Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics or Biology.”

Read | Beyond JEE Main: List of other engineering entrance exams where registration is open

The marks scored by candidates in the Joint Entrance Examination Main, or JEE Main exams will also be considered.

“Those who scored in JEE (Main) will be given weightage. The forms for providing the marks and JEE (Main) scores have already been provided in the VIT Website ‘www.vit.ac.in’,” the statement added.

The institute has directed the candidates to update their respective VITEEE 2020 application forms with the marks obtained by them in Class 12 board exams. If the results are yet to be declared, students can upload their marks after it is out.

For any confusion or queries, candidates or their parents can communicate with the institute on the toll-free number: 1800-102-0536. The institute can also be reached on email: ugadmission@vit.ac.in or WhatsApp: 9566656755 for any clarification.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd