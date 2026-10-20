VITEEE 2027 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; check important dates, eligibility, exam pattern

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at VIT campuses can apply online at the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.

The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2027. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled for April 27 to 30, 2027. The application fee is Rs 1,450 and is non-refundable

VITEEE 2027: Important dates

Event Date Registration begins October 20, 2026 Last date to apply March 31, 2027 Admit card download window April 25–28, 2027 (tentative) VITEEE 2027 examination April 27–30, 2027 (tentative) Result declaration Second week of May 2027 (tentative) Online counselling begins Second week of May 2027 (tentative)

VITEEE 2027: Eligibility criteria

Candidates must have passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or be appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027. Applicants must generally secure at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, as applicable. The minimum aggregate requirement is 50% for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories and those from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states. Candidates opting for the Biology combination are eligible only for specified BTech programmes. Applicants should check the official VITEEE 2027 information brochure for the programme-specific subject and eligibility requirements before applying.