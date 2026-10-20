VITEEE 2027 registration begins at viteee.vit.ac.in; check important dates, eligibility, exam pattern

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for the Vellore Institute of Technology Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2027. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate engineering programmes at VIT campuses can apply online at the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
The last date to submit the application form is March 31, 2027. The entrance examination is tentatively scheduled for April 27 to 30, 2027. The application fee is Rs 1,450 and is non-refundable
VITEEE 2027: Important dates
|Event
|Date
|Registration begins
|October 20, 2026
|Last date to apply
|March 31, 2027
|Admit card download window
|April 25–28, 2027 (tentative)
|VITEEE 2027 examination
|April 27–30, 2027 (tentative)
|Result declaration
|Second week of May 2027 (tentative)
|Online counselling begins
|Second week of May 2027 (tentative)
VITEEE 2027: Eligibility criteria
Candidates must have passed Class 12 in 2025 or 2026, or be appearing for the qualifying examination in 2027. Applicants must generally secure at least 60% aggregate marks in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics or Biology, as applicable. The minimum aggregate requirement is 50% for candidates belonging to the Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories and those from Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and northeastern states. Candidates opting for the Biology combination are eligible only for specified BTech programmes. Applicants should check the official VITEEE 2027 information brochure for the programme-specific subject and eligibility requirements before applying.
VITEEE 2027: How to apply
Candidates can complete the VITEEE 2027 registration process online by following these steps:
- Visit the official website, viteee.vit.ac.in.
- Click on the new user registration link and enter the required details, including name, email address and mobile number.
- Verify the registration details and log in using the credentials generated during registration.
- Fill in the application form with personal information, contact details and academic qualifications.
- Select the required examination details and test city as instructed in the application form.
- Upload the photograph, signature and other documents in the prescribed format.
- Pay the application fee of Rs 1,450 through the available online payment options.
- Review the information entered in the form and submit the application.
- Download and save the confirmation page and payment receipt for future reference.
The application fee is non-refundable. Candidates should check the information carefully before submitting the form and retain their application details for subsequent stages of the admission process.
VITEEE 2027: Exam pattern
VITEEE 2027 will be conducted as a computer-based test (CBT) comprising 100 multiple-choice questions. Candidates will have two hours to complete the examination, and the question paper will be available in English. The paper will have 40 questions from Mathematics or Biology, 25 each from Physics and Chemistry, and five each from Aptitude and English. Candidates must choose the Mathematics or Biology combination based on their qualifying subjects and the BTech programmes they intend to pursue. Each correct answer will carry four marks, while an incorrect answer will attract a deduction of one mark. Unanswered questions and questions marked for review will not carry any marks.
VITEEE 2027: Syllabus
The VITEEE syllabus covers topics from the Class 11 and Class 12 curriculum. Mathematics preparation should include algebra, matrices, trigonometry, complex numbers, calculus, three-dimensional geometry and probability. Physics includes topics such as mechanics, properties of matter, heat, waves, electricity, magnetism, optics and modern physics. Chemistry covers physical, inorganic and organic chemistry, including atomic structure, chemical bonding, equilibrium, thermodynamics, electrochemistry and organic compounds.
ld also prepare for the Aptitude and English sections. Aptitude preparation includes numerical ability, logical reasoning and data interpretation, while English tests language skills such as grammar, vocabulary and reading comprehension. Candidates should refer to the official VITEEE 2027 information brochure for the complete syllabus and any revised topic list before beginning their preparation.