VITEEE 2023: VIT application process begins; check dates, eligibility, paper pattern

VITEEE 2023: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) is inviting applications for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 (VITEEE) for admission into BTech courses. Interested students can apply at the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in — before March 31, 2023.

VITEEE will be conducted between April 15 to 21, 2023 at centres across the country and a few centres abroad. The exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes long. Candidates can appear for VITEEE only once.

VITEEE 2023: How to apply

Step 1: Go to the official website — viteee.vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘new user’ on the homepage and enter your details such as name, date of birth, etc.

Step 3: Once registered, login using the application number generated by VITEEE.

Step 4: Upload necessary documents, save and submit.

Step 5: Download the application form future reference.

Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1350. Applicants should be born on or after July 1, 2001 to be eligible to apply.

Candidates applying for engineering courses should get a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology in the intermediate exam.

There is a relaxation for students belonging to SC/ST categories as well as applicants belonging from UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North-Eastern states. The qualifying percentage is 50 per cent for the aforementioned students. Candidates should bring certificates to prove the same.

All questions will be multiple choice questions and each question will be for one mark. There will be no negative marking for wrong answers. There will be a total of 125 questions divided into five sections– Mathematics/Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions).