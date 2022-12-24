VITEEE 2023 exam schedule revised; check new dates here

VITEEE 2023 exam schedule: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the exam schedule for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 (VITEEE) 2023. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule at the official website – viteee.vit.ac.in

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 15 to 21 which has been rescheduled to be held from April 17 to 21, 2023. The exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes long. Candidates can appear for VITEEE only once.

The application process is ongoing and last date to apply is March 31. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1350. Applicants should be born on or after July 1, 2001 to be eligible to apply.

Candidates applying for engineering courses should get a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology in the intermediate exam.

There is a relaxation for students belonging to SC/ST categories as well as applicants belonging from UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North-Eastern states. The qualifying percentage is 50 per cent for the aforementioned students. Candidates should bring certificates to prove the same.