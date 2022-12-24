scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 24, 2022

VITEEE 2023 exam schedule revised; check new dates here

VITEEE 2023: The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 15 to 21 which has been rescheduled to be held from April 17 to 21, 2023.

viteee, viteee 2023Candidates can download the revised exam schedule at the official website - viteee.vit.ac.in  (File image)

VITEEE 2023 exam schedule: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has revised the exam schedule for VIT Engineering Entrance Examination 2023 (VITEEE) 2023. Candidates can download the revised exam schedule at the official website – viteee.vit.ac.in 

The exam was earlier scheduled to be held from April 15 to 21 which has been rescheduled to be held from April 17 to 21, 2023.  The exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes long. Candidates can appear for VITEEE only once.

Read |WBJEE 2023 Registration process commences; how to register

The application process is ongoing and last date to apply is March 31. Candidates will have to pay an application fee of Rs 1350. Applicants should be born on or after July 1, 2001 to be eligible to apply.

Candidates applying for engineering courses should get a minimum aggregate score of 60 per cent in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics/Biology in the intermediate exam.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
UPSC Essentials| Weekly news express with MCQs : COP15, Taliban’s w...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
The men who counted trains at New Delhi Railway Station – and lost Rs 2.6...
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Maoist violence, deaths down; Chhattisgarh sees rise in cases
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint
Cow dung touch: Chhattisgarh school, hostel get fresh coat of paint

There is a relaxation for students belonging to SC/ST categories as well as applicants belonging from UT of Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh and North-Eastern states. The qualifying percentage is 50 per cent for the aforementioned students. Candidates should bring certificates to prove the same.

 

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 24-12-2022 at 04:52:00 pm
Next Story

Mani Shankar Aiyar writes on Bharat Jodo Yatra: It must unite the nation, before it can transform the state

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 24: Latest News
Advertisement
close