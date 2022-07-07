scorecardresearch
Thursday, July 07, 2022

VITEEE 2022 Results: VIT to release score tomorrow

VITEEE 2022 Results: Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score tomorrow at the official VIT website - viteee.vit.ac.in.

Updated: July 7, 2022 5:39:24 pm
VITEEE 2022 results: Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 tomorrow will be called for the counselling rounds now. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

VITEEE 2022 Results: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) will be announcing the results for Engineering Entrance Examination VITEEE 2022 tomorrow. Candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check their score tomorrow at the official VIT website – viteee.vit.ac.in.

VITEEE 2022 Results: How to check score

Step 1: Visit the official VIT website – viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: One the home page, locate and click on the link for VITEEE 2022 result.

Step 3: Key in the required credentials to log in.

Step 4: The VITEEE 2022 result will be displayed o the screen.

Step 5: Check all details. Then, download and save for future reference.

Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 tomorrow will be called for the counselling rounds now, which is also scheduled to begin from July 8, as per the dates mentioned on the official website. Counselling will be done based on the rankings. The exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA.

The VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) is an annual entrance exam and the score is used to admit students in B. Tech courses offered by VITs at Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh, and Bhopal. This year, VITEEE 2022 was conducted from June 30 to July 6 in a computer-based test (CBT) format.

