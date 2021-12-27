VITEEE 2022 registration forms released, here’s how to apply

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has started the registration process for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2022. Candidates who want to apply for the entrance exam can register at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Candidates applying for undergraduate engineering admission in 2022 should have secured a minimum aggregate of 60 per cent in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology in the class 12 examination.

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2022:

Step 1: Visit the official website – viteee.vit.ac.in.

Step 2: Complete the VITEEE 2022 registration.

Step 3: Login and fill details in the application form.

Step 4: Upload all the necessary documents and complete the payment of the application fee.

Step 5: Preview all details and submit the VITEEE application form.

Those applying for the undergraduate engineering admission in 2022 should have passed with a minimum aggregate of 50 per cent in physics, chemistry, and mathematics/biology in the qualifying examination (+2/Intermediate) for the following categories: i) Candidates belonging to SC/ST, ii) Candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir/ Ladakh and the North-Eastern states of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura. Certificate to prove community/nativity should be produced at the time of counselling, failing which they will not be considered for admission.

Also Read | CLAT 2022 application window to open on January 1, exam to be held in May 2022

Candidates who qualify in VITEEE 2022 can participate in the counselling process. Counselling will be done based on the rankings. The exam will be conducted in two groups – MPCEA and BPCEA.

Subjects included in the MPCEA group are – Maths (40 questions), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), Aptitude (10). Subjects in the BPCEA group are Biology (40), Physics (35), Chemistry (35), English (5), and Aptitude (10).