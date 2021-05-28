VITEEE 2021 starts today, know how to take online test

The Institute has published detailed guidelines for the exam which must be understood and followed by all candidates appearing in this year’s engineering entrance exam. (Photo: Aglasem.com)

Vellore Institute of Technology is conducting their own engineering entrance exam i.e. the VITEEE 2021 this year in the online remote proctored mode due to the pandemic. The examination is scheduled to start on May 28 and will continue on consecutive days till May 30, 2021.

VIT already concluded the online registrations and candidates were invited for the VIT 2021 Slot Booking for the exam and mock tests from May 17 to 21, 2021. After successfully booking an exam slot, the VIT 2021 admit cards were issued. As per official announcements, those who did not book a slot will be automatically allocated an exam slot and the admit card will be sent to the registered email ID containing details of the exam date and time.

Since the VIT 2021 is an online remote proctored test, candidates can take it from the comfort of their homes as per the booked exam slot. However, the institute has published detailed guidelines for the exam which must be understood and followed by all candidates appearing in this year’s engineering entrance exam.

The examination is being conducted on the Codetantra portal available at viteee.codetantra.com/login.jsp. Candidates are required to login into the portal using a primary device (a computer) and a secondary device (Android/iOS mobile), both of which must have an internet connection of at least 256 Kbps upload/download speed. It may be noted that the computer must have Windows 7/macOS 10.11 or higher Operating System (OS) while the mobile phone must have a front camera and Android 8/iOS 13 or higher OS.

Armed with the aforementioned IT infrastructure, candidates have to log in to the Codetantra platform using their VITEEE 2021 Login Details i.e. registered email ID and password on the computer. Once done, candidates will be able to see their chosen exam slot. One must choose the slot correctly and click on the ‘Take Test’ button to proceed further.

Candidates have to click on the ‘Open Test’ button to take the test from the primary/secondary device. However, one must have installed the Codetantra application on the devices. If this is not done, candidates can choose the download option on the portal to download and install the application on their devices at first.

Once the Codetantra Secure Exam App is installed, candidates have to log in and follow the instructions to proceed to the environment check on their primary device. The audio/video signals are checked by the application. It may be noted that the webcam must be functional at all times as the application also captures live images of the candidates for confirmation of identity.

After a detailed environment check on the computer, candidates have to upload an ID proof such as passport, PAN card, driving license or college ID card. These documents must be kept handy and used as promoted by the system.

Candidates will be able to see the proctor details, once the aforementioned steps are completed. However, in order to unblock the test link, candidates are required to log in with their secondary device as well i.e. the mobile device also referred to as the Third Eye. The procedure is similar and candidates have to download and install the Codetantra application and login with the VIT login credentials on their secondary device.

Once logged in from the Third Eye, candidates must position the device in such a way that their both hands and the face is clearly visible. It is only after setting up the devices in the said manner, that the test link is unblocked and candidates can proceed to take the test on their device.

A detailed list of the guidelines is available in this regard on the official website i.e., viteee.vit.ac.in. Candidates must go through the VIT official guidelines with a keen focus on do’s and don’ts during the exam as well as other instructions. With the exam finally being held, we extend our best wishes to them to crack the exam and make it to the VIT Merit Lists 2021 in the first attempt.