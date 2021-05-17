VITEEE 2021 slot booking begins, admit card released  

The VIT University has started the slot booking process for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE 2021). Registered candidates can book their slot from the VIT OTBS (Online Test Booking System), hosted at vit.ac.in. With this, slot booking for mock test 1 and 2 has also started. The last date to book the slot is May 21, 2021.

To complete the VITEEE 2021 slot booking, candidates have to visit the official website or follow the link sent to them via email / SMS. On opening the link, candidates have to log in with the login details like application number and password. After this, candidates have to select the mock test 1, 2, and VITEEE 2021 date and time.

As soon as the candidates select the slot, VITEEE 2021 admit card will be generated. It is generated automatically and all the details about the exam date, time, etc will be mentioned on the admit card.

This year, VIT is conducting two mock tests. These will be held on May 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 2021. Failing to take mock tests will lead to incompatibility and inability to participate in the actual examination. Hence, it is mandatory to participate in VITEEE 2021 mock tests.

The Vellore Institute of Technology will conduct VITEEE on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. The engineering entrance exam shall be held as an online remote proctored examination (ORPE).

The exam and the mock test will be held in 4 slots – 08:30 am, 11:00 am, 01:30 pm, and 04:00 pm. Each candidate can only book one slot. Under no circumstances, candidates will be allowed to change the slot once booked.

The slot selected by the candidates will be the applicable slot for both the mock tests and also the actual exam day. For example, if 1A is selected, then slot 1A will be booked for the candidate as the first day, the first slot for Mock 1, Mock 2 and the actual test.

Read | VITEEE 2021: Complete guide and essential details to ace engineering entrance exam

The VIT OTBS is the dedicated portal where the candidates can complete slot booking. Slot booking is mandatory and no one else can book the slot on behalf of the candidate. Only the candidate who will appear for the exam will have to book the exam slots as the photo of the applicant will be captured at the time of slot booking.

If the applicant fails to book the slot, for them the slot will be booked automatically and an e-admit card will be sent to the applicants by email with an SMS alert.

Once the candidates complete the slot booking successfully, they will get the VITEEE 2021 admit card. This admit card will be needed on the day of the examination. Therefore, candidates must keep the soft and hard copies of it safely. The e-admit card and valid government ID proof in original should be kept ready for verification at the time of VITEEE.

VITEEE 2021 was earlier scheduled as a computer-based test (CBT) in various cities through the centres across India & abroad from June 18 to 26, 2021. However, due to the second wave of COVID-19, it will now be held as a remotely proctored exam. Members of faculty (Proctors) of VIT will be monitoring the entire examination process through the candidate’s primary device Windows / Linux / Mac desktop or laptop and secondary mobile device (Android / iOS). Based on the performance and observation, VITEEE 2021 result will be announced.

The VITEEE 2021 will have 5 sections – Physics, Chemistry, English, and Aptitude. There will be 25 questions each from Mathematics or Biology, Physics, Chemistry; 2 questions from English and 3 questions from Aptitude i.e. total of 80 questions are to be answered in 90 minutes.