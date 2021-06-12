VITEEE 2021 result declared: How to check

VIT had decided to hold re-exam for those who could not attend the first exam due to technical issues, on June 10, 2021. (Representational image/ gettyimages.in)

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced VITEEE 2021 result at vit.ac.in. The result has been announced for the remote proctor test held on May 28, 29 and 31, and June 10, 2021. The result for VITEEE has been announced as a rank card, in which the rank secured by the candidates is mentioned. Choice filing process for course and campus has also started.

The result of VITEEE 2021 has only been announced online and steps to check it are as follows:

Step 1: Visit the official website and locate the link for the result.

Step 2: On the next page, login by entering the application number and password.

Step 3: Next, click on the login button.

Step 4: Check the result from the dashboard.

Candidates who do not want to wait for JEE Main 2021 and aim to take admission in VITEEE must keep their result safe. The result of VITEEE 2021 is an important document and it is needed during the counselling, as well as, final admission. Hence, candidates must download and save it properly.

Along with the announcement of the result, VIT has also started the counselling process. The counselling for VITEEE is also being held online. For admissions, VIT university has opened a single-window counselling for VIT Vellore, Chennai, Amaravathi, and Bhopal. To participate in the counselling, after checking the result, candidates need to read counselling instructions and then give choices of preferred course and campus.

Based on the choices submitted by the candidates, seats in a course, and rank in the exam, seat allotment is done. Rank in VITEEE has been prepared on the basis of the score in the exam. The scores are calculated based on the marking scheme, which is plus 1 for a correct answer and minus 1 for an incorrect answer. The more the number of correct answers, the more will be the score and the higher shall be the rank in the exam.

This year, VIT has debarred the students who have tried to cheat by sending screenshots on the social media groups; referred to books during the exam; allowed any extra person to be present in the room, in which they were taking the exam; and did cheating via audio or any other electronic medium, etc. Students who were involved in such activities have not qualified the exam.

VIT was established in 1984 as a self-financing institution called the Vellore Engineering College. The Union Ministry of Human Resources Development conferred University status on Vellore Engineering College in 2001. VIT Vellore and Chennai ranked among the top 20 universities in India in NIRF ranking and 15th Rank in the engineering category. Vellore Institute of Technology is recognized as an Institution of Eminence by the Government of India.