VITEEE 2021 re-exam slot booking begins

The VIT university has started the slot booking process for VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE 2021) re-examination. Candidates who did not appear in the VITEEE exam in May or were unable to take the exam due to technical reasons can book their slots for VITEEE 2021 between June 5 to 8 at vit.ac.in.

To complete the VITEEE 2021 slot booking, candidates have to visit the official website or follow the link sent to them via email / SMS. On opening the link, candidates have to log in with the login details like application number and password. After this, candidates have to select the mock test 1, 2, and VITEEE 2021 date and time.

VITEEE mock tests will be available on June 9, 2021 from 8 am to 6 pm. The slot selected by the candidates will be the applicable slot for the mock tests and also the actual exam day. For example, if 1A is selected, then slot 1A will be booked for the candidate as the first day, the first slot for mock 1, mock 2 and the actual test.

The Vellore Institute of Technology conducted the VITEEE on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. The engineering entrance exam was held as an online remote proctored examination (ORPE).

Once the candidates complete the slot booking successfully, they will get the VITEEE 2021 admit card. This admit card will be needed on the day of the examination. Therefore, candidates must keep the soft and hard copies of it safely. The e-admit card and valid government ID proof in original should be kept ready for verification at the time of VITEEE.