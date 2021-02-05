VITEEE 2021 to be held in June, check dates

VITEEE 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) which was scheduled to be held in April earlier has been postponed till June. Now, the engineering entrance exam will be conducted from June 18 to 26. The entrance test will be held after the last attempts of JEE Main schedule (in May).

Candidates who have not applied for VITEEE 2021 can do so at the official website – viteee.vit.ac.in. The application process had begun in November. Those who clear the exam will be eligible to seek admission in BTech programmes across VIT Vellore, Chennai, AP, and Bhopal campuses.

Read | Check 15 engineering entrances accepting applications

VITEEE has multiple-choice questions (MCQs). It will have three sections – maths or biology (45 questions), physics (35 questions), chemistry (35 questions), aptitude (10 questions), and English (5 questions). Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology, and BTech Computer Science programmes.