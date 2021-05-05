VITEEE 2021 exam date announced, exam to held in online proctored mode

VITEEE 2021 will be conducted on May 28-29 and 31. File photo.

The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the exam schedule for the VIT Engineering Entrance Exam (VITEEE) 2021. The exam will be conducted in online proctored mode from May 28, 29 and 31, 2021. Applicants can apply before May 20 at viteee.vit.ac.in.

Candidates appearing for or class 12 or those who have cleared plus two or equivalent level of education can apply. The paper will have a total of 125 multiple-choice questions (MCQs). There will be no negative marking. Most of the questions will be from the state board and the CBSE syllabus.

Read | VITEEE 2021: Application process, paper pattern, syllabus, books

Steps to apply for VITEEE 2021:

Step 1: Visit the official website at https://viteee.vit.ac.in/.

Step 2: Create a new user account and sign in

Step 3: Fill in the application form and make the payment

Step 4: Upload photograph and signature

Step 5: Download the filled application form for future purpose

Step 6: Upload documents and save

There will be questions on Physics, Chemistry, Biology, Mathematics and English. For both PCM (Physics, Chemistry, Mathematics) and PCB (Physics, Chemistry, Biology) you will get 40 questions per subject and five questions for English.

Those attempting PCM will be eligible for 20 Bachelor of Technology (BTech) courses. Those attempting PCB will be eligible for BTech Bio-Medical Engineering, BTech Biotechnology and BTech Computer Science programmes.