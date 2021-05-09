VITEEE 2021: Complete guide and essential details to ace engineering entrance exam 

The VIT University will conduct the VITEEE 2021 on May 28, 29, and 31, 2021. The registration for the exam is open until May 20, 2021. The VITEEE is being held as a remote proctored test. Last year, the varsity had to cancel the exam due to the COVID-19 pandemic. However, this year, students will appear for the exam and admission will be done based on the performance in the exam.

The candidates who will successfully apply for the exam will be soon notified about the details for VITEEE 2021 slot booking. The details shall be set on the registered email/phone number.

Apart from JEE Main 2021, VITEEE is one of the most important engineering entrance exams. Candidates can take the remote proctored test from their personal devices (laptop/desktop) and they will be supervised by an examiner using a web camera. Though the process to take the exam is simple but to ace the exam, candidates should know these details and tips.

First of all, it is important to know the exam pattern and syllabus of VITEEE 2021. It will be a 90 minutes exam, in which students will have to solve 25 questions each from Mathematics, Physics, Chemistry. Apart from this, 3 questions will be from aptitude and 2 from English. Hence, there will be a total of 80 MCQs in the exam. For each correct response, one mark will be awarded, and there will be no negative marking.

Online proctored exam guidance: These days, a lot of universities are holding remote online proctored test. Exams such as SRMJEEE 2021, VITEEE 2021, are all being held in the proctored mode. To ace these exams, it is important to know the guidelines. The best way to do so is to go through YouTube videos on how to appear for the online proctored exam. Also, read all the guidelines provided by the university. It is advised to arrange all the required devices for the exam beforehand and ensure that it is working.

Practice variety of questions: To solve more questions of different types, you must have a good pool of class 11 and 12 practice questions. Also, one must solve VITEEE sample papers and the past year question papers. Reportedly, questions are often repeated from previous years in the VITEEE exam. Therefore, candidates preparing for VITEEE must refer to previous years’ papers.

Never miss the mock tests: It is good to take at least one VITEEE 2021 mock test daily. This will familiarise candidates with the pattern, level, and formalities of online test. Many great collections of mock tests for VITEEE 2021 can be found online.

Syllabus completion: The VIT University prescribes the syllabus for VITEEE 2021. The syllabus for VITEEE includes topics taught in class 11 and 12 physics, chemistry, mathematics, biology, and some aspects of English and aptitude. Therefore, the candidates must be updated with their class 11 and 12 topics. To cover the syllabus, make sure to cover all chapters from class 11 and 12 NCERT books.

Books to refer to: NCERT books are highly recommended for VITEEE 2021 preparation. You can study the theory aspect from NCERT books. However, for more practice and application-based questions solve MCQs from practice books.

Do not forget the aptitude and the English sections: Besides the subjects of Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics, 3 questions will be asked from aptitude and 2 in English. These are relatively easy sections and must be prepared on a day-to-day basis for 1-2 hours.

Few other exams to know about: These are difficult times for the students. NTA has postponed the JEE Main April and May exam and because of this JEE Main 2021 admit card shall also be delayed. However, students can use this time to prepare well for the exams. In the month of May, apart from VITEEE, a lot of engineering entrance exams are being held. Students, who have applied, may take these tests and also keep on preparing for the national level as well. We wish you all good luck and hope for your safety as well.