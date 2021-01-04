VITEEE 2021: Application process, paper pattern, syllabus, books

VITEEE 2021: The application process will be closed on March 30. Image source: Shared by Aglasem

VITEEE 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology conducts the VIT engineering entrance exam (VITEEE) annually at a national level in a computer based test (CBT) mode. The candidates who crack this examination will get admission in UG engineering courses offered by the institute.

The application process is open at the official website — vit.ac.in and the last date to apply is March 30. The exam will be held during the second to the third week of April.

To apply, candidates must be 10+2 passed/appearing in 2021. The marks needed in 10+2 is 60 per cent aggregate in PCM / PCB. However, for the SC / ST candidates and candidates hailing from Jammu and Kashmir / Ladakh, North Eastern states — Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim and Tripura — the minimum marks criteria is 50 per cent.

The candidates with math, physics, chemistry in 10+2 are eligible for all BTech specialisation. Other combinations apply to BTech Bio-engineering at VIT Bhopal, BTech Biotechnology in VIT Vellore, BTech CS with bioinformatics, BTech EC with biomedical in VIT Vellore.

The first step towards a successful preparation starts with a thorough analysis of the syllabus. The exam consists of subjects like maths, physics, chemistry, English, aptitude and biology. Thirty five questions are asked each from physics and chemistry, 40 from mathematics/biology, 5 from English and 10 from aptitude.

The question asked in the exam will be objective in nature and the candidate will require to mark one option out of 4 given. The language of the question paper will be only English. Each correct answer accounts for one mark while there will be no negative marking in the exam. The total duration of the exam will be 2 hours 30 minutes.

To prepare for VITEEE, candidates must do a smart study. For that candidates can use mock tests available for the exam online. This will help the candidates in getting an idea of the exam pattern. Reportedly, questions are often repeated from previous years in the VITEEE exam. Therefore, candidates preparing for the engineering entrance must refer to previous year papers and sample papers.

Some of the most recommended books for the preparations include Target VITEEE 2020 by the Disha Experts, VITEEE Chapterwise Solutions by MTG Editorial Board, A Plan That Actually Works: Handbook for the Indian teenager to excel at JEE by Anagh Prasad, and 5 Mock Tests & Solved Papers For VIT Engineering by the Arihant Experts.

The candidates successful in the engineering entrance, get an opportunity to apply for admission in any of the four campuses of VITEEE- VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT Andhra-Pradesh and VIT Bhopal.