VITEEE 2020 to have an aptitude test, check exam pattern here

VITEEE 2020: After NTA has changed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) paper pattern, the Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has introduced an aptitude section in VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) starting with the 2020-21 batch. As per the exam authority, the decision to include the aptitude section in VITEEE 2020 has been made based on the feedback from industries and academia.

The entrance examinations for the top universities across the world also test the aptitude of students, in addition to verbal and analytical ability, a press release said.

Therefore, VITEEE 2020 will have five sections — Maths or Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions). The notification and application dates will release in October. The duration of the test will be two and a half hours and there will be no negative marking.

The sample question paper for VITEEE 2020 will be available on the VIT’s website — vit.ac.in soon.

For VITEEE 2019, a total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination. The VIT conducted the examination between April 10 and 21.

Admission based on VITEEE marks will be offered in 7 B Tech programmes at its Chennai campus, 8 B Tech programmes at the Amaravati campus, and 9 B Tech programmes at the Bhopal campus.