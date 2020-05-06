VITEEE 2020 exam dates announced, check details

VITEEE 2020 exam from July (Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar/ Representational image) VITEEE 2020 exam from July (Express Photo By Sandeep Daundkar/ Representational image)

VITEEE 2020: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the exam dates for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2020. The entrance exam to BTech courses at the institute will be held from July 29 to August 2.

VITEEE received among the highest number of applications among engineering entrance exams in India. The first one being the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main. The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister had yesterday announced to hold the JEE Main exam from April 18 to April 23.

The VITEEE – 2020 will be held in 124 cities in three different sessions. The exam is a multiple-choice question (MCQ) test with mathematics or biology, physics, chemistry, English, and Aptitude as subparts. Each question will be of four marks and there will be no negative marking for wrong questions.

VITEEE is conducted in April every year. This year, the exam was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Last year, a total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance exam.

On clearing the exam, candidates will have to appear for counseling sessions. VIT also offers scholarships for students. Last year toppers from state and central boards were offered 100 per cent tuition fee waiver for the entire four years course. Those who hold 1 to 50 in VITEEE also get fee waivers.

