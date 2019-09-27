VITEEE 2020 applications begin: Check new exam pattern, eligibility, how to apply

VITEEE 2020: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) released the application forms for the Vellore Institute Engineering Entrance Examination (VIEEE) at its official website, vit.ac.in. Candidates seeking admission in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campuses in undergraduate engineering colleges including BTech and BDes can apply for the exam.

The applications are open and will conclude on February 29 (Saturday). The exam will be held in the third week of April. The exam dates are yet to be announced. Slot booking for venue and time of shift in which exam will be conducted will begin from the third week of March 2020.

VITEEE 2020: Exam pattern

VIT has introduced an aptitude section in VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) starting with the 2020-21 batch. VITEEE 2020 will have five sections — Maths or Biology (40 questions), Physics (35 questions), Chemistry (35 questions), Aptitude (10 questions) and English (5 questions). The duration of the test will be two and a half hours and there will be no negative marking.

VITEEE 2020: Eligibility

Education: Candidates appearing for or class 12 or those who have cleared the class 12 or equivalent level of education can apply.

Age: The upper age limit is capped at 21 years. Candidates bord on or before 1st July 1998 can not apply.

VITEEE 2020: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘viteee 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’

Step 5: Click on ‘new user register here’ link

Step 6: Fill details, verify OTP and generate registration number

Step 7: Log-in using registration number, fill the form

Step 8: Make payment

VITEEE 2020: Fee

Applicants will have to pay a fee of Rs 1150 including GST but excluding bank service charges. For foreign nationals, the fee would be USD 50, excluding bank charges.

For VITEEE 2019, a total of 1.63 lakh candidates had registered for the entrance examination. The VIT conducted the examination between April 10 and 21.