VITEEE 2021 application process begins; check eligibility, paper pattern, syllabus

VITEEE 2021: The interested and eligible candidates can apply online till March 30. Representational image

VITEEE 2021: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) released the application forms for the Vellore Institute Engineering Entrance Examination (VIEEE) at its official website, vit.ac.in. The interested and eligible candidates can apply online till March 30. The exam is likely to be held in the third week of April, 2021.

Eligibility

Education: Candidates appearing for or class 12 or those who have cleared plus two or equivalent level of education can apply.

Age limit: The candidates’ age below 21 can only apply.

Application fee: The candidates have to pay an application fee of Rs 1,150, while for foreign nationals, the fee would be $50, excluding bank charges.

How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘VITEEE 2020’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Click on ‘apply now’

Step 5: Click on ‘new user register here’ link

Step 6: Fill details, verify OTP and generate registration number

Step 7: Log-in using registration number, fill the form

Step 8: Make payment

Step 9: Download, take a print out for further reference.

Candidates selected can take admission in BTech and BDes course in VIT Vellore, Chennai, Andhra Pradesh and Bhopal campuses.

