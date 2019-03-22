VITEEE 2019 exam postponed due to General Elections, check slot booking date

VITEEE 2019: The exam dates of VITEEE, the common entrance exam for admission to all Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) have been rescheduled on the pretext of Lok Sabha elections. The VIT exam will be conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. The notice is uploaded on the official website – vit.ac.in

Candidates will be allowed to book a slot or seat for examination from March 28, 2019, according to the official notification. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for General Election on April 11, 18, 23 and April 29, 2019, as well as May 6, 12 and 19, 2019.

The VIT in its official statement said that the exam dates are announced in accordance with the Election dates and JEE (Main) April exam dates.

The VITEEE exam will be conducted on different dates in different exam centres. To check the exam dates for their cities, candidates can follow these steps –

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘BTech admissions (VITEEE 2019)’

Step 3: Click on ‘VITEEE 2019 exam/slot booking dates’

Step 4: A pop-up will open, click on ‘exam dates’ link

Step 5: Click on the state to check their exam dates

The JEE Main exam was also rescheduled, it was earlier announced to be held from April 7 to April 20 onwards. It will be now held on April 7 (Paper 2 – B. Arch/ B. Planning). However, Paper 1 (B.E/ B.Tech) will be held from April 8, 9, 10 and 12.

Meanwhile, due to general elections, many other exams have also been rescheduled including several national level competitive exams.

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has also rescheduled the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination which was to begin May 2, 2019, to now commence from May 27, 2019 on the pretext of the General Election 2019.

The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2019 has been rescheduled to May 26 and the Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical and Pharmacy Courses (KEAM-2019) dates rescheduled to be conducted on April 23 across 14 district centres in Kerala, Mumbai, New Delhi and Dubai.