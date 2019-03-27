VITEEE 2019: How to book a slot, link activated

VITEEE slot booking: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has initiated the slot booking process for VITEE 2019 at its official website, vit.ac.in. The process was scheduled to begin from March 28, 2019 (Thursday) but has started a day early.

Candidates will be allowed to book a slot or seat for examination including the city and time of exam under the slot booking process. The VITEEE is a common entrance exam for VIT Vellore, VIT Chennai, VIT-AP and VIT Bhopal. Eligible candidates may select specific campus and course during counselling.

VITEEE slot booking: How to book a slot?

Step 1: Visit the official website, vit.ac.in

Step 2: Click on ‘VITEEE 2019 – slot booking’ under ‘bulletin board’

Step 3: Click on ‘slot booking opened’ link

Step 4: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 5: Log-in using application number

Step 6: Select exam centre, date and city

Step 7: Preview details

Step 8: Admit card will appear

In case a candidate fails to book a slot, the institute will automatically create one for them.

Meanwhile, the exam dates of VITEEE have been rescheduled on the pretext of Lok Sabha elections. The VIT exam will be conducted from April 10 to April 21, 2019. The notice is uploaded on the official website – vit.ac.in